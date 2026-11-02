The Brief Wisconsin voters face school property tax decisions across more than 70 districts on Nov. 3. Elmbrook seeks $100 million and Whitefish Bay considers a $90 million plan for school updates. Sheboygan Falls and Brown Deer also feature facility and operational referendums on local ballots.



Wisconsin voters heading to the polls on Tuesday are going to have to decide on raising property taxes for schools in their districts. More than 70 school districts throughout the state have referendums on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Many of the referendums look to use money for repairs, maintenance, and improvements to the schools.

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Elmbrook School District

What To Know:

Voters in the Elmbrook School District will decide on a $100 million proposal. The referendum would fund four buildings built between 1958 and 1969. These are Pilgrim Park Middle, Wisconsin Hills Middle, Swanson Elementary, and Tonawanda Elementary.

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The district said these projects will modernize classrooms, expand undersized classrooms and gym space, implement standard safety features and improve building-wide accessibility.

A district spokesperson sent a statement saying, "Because the district is retiring debt from a 2008 high school referendum, the financial strategy results in a net tax increase of $0.11 per $1,000 of home value – about $55 a year for a $500,000 home. Ultimately, this focused investment protects our local school quality and property values while ensuring our facilities serve Elmbrook children for decades to come."

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Whitefish Bay School District

What To Know:

Voters in Whitefish Bay will choose to pass or reject a $90 million referendum. This comes after the public rejected a similar $135 million referendum in April.

Online plans show the funds would go toward rebuilding and renovating the middle school on the current site, which is estimated at $68.4 million. Another $35.5 million would be intended for infrastructure, maintenance, fire protection, and alarm system updates at the high school. There are also plans for $4 million to go toward installation and updates of fire sprinkler and alarm systems at Cumberland and Richards schools.

According to the district, if approved, property owners could see an "increase of $125 per $100,000 of fair market value for a home within the district. This would amount to an increase of about $71 per month (or $857 per year) on a home worth $685,800, which is the average value in Whitefish Bay."

Sheboygan Falls School District

What To Know:

Sheboygan Falls voters will decide on a $65.7 million facility referendum for elementary school renovations and high school renovations and expansions. According to the district, the cost to taxpayers would be $16 per year for a $100,000 home, $40 per year for a $250,000 home, and $80 per year for a $500,000 home.

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Brown Deer School District

What To Know:

The Brown Deer school district will have two referendums: $2.8 million per year for five years for day-to-day operating costs to fund staffing, programs, and services, and $35 million for building repairs, safety, and accessibility upgrades. If both pass, the district said taxpayers could see a $92 yearly increase per $100,000 property value.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Darronte Matthews and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.