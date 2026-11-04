Wisconsin election: School referendum results from November 2026
MILWAUKEE - Voters in a number of southeast Wisconsin communities made decisions Tuesday on whether to raise property taxes to fund schools.
Wisconsin school funding
Big picture view:
More than 70 Wisconsin school districts had referendums on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3. Many of those referendums sought a boost in funding for building repairs, maintenance and improvements.
APPROVED: Brown Deer School District
What we know:
The Brown Deer School District had two referendums, and voters approved both. One referendum sought $2.8 million per year for five years for day-to-day operating costs to fund staffing, programs and services. The other sought $35 million for building repairs, safety and accessibility upgrades. The total property tax increase would be $92 per year per $100,000 worth of property, according to the district.
APPROVED: Elmbrook School District
What we know:
Voters in the Elmbrook School District approved a $100 million ballot measure – 61% to 39%. It will fund renovations at four decades-old schools: Pilgrim Park Middle, Wisconsin Hills Middle, Swanson Elementary and Tonawanda Elementary. A district spokesperson said, with debt from a 2008 referendum retiring, the net tax increase equates to roughly $55 per year on a $500,000 property.
APPROVED: Sheboygan Falls School District
What we know:
Voters in Sheboygan Falls approved $65.7 million for elementary school renovations and high school renovations and expansions. The district said it will cost taxpayers $16 per $100,000 of property value.
APPROVED: Whitefish Bay School District
What we know:
Whitefish Bay voters passed a $90 million referendum with 63% approval – the widest margin of approval for a school funding referendum in southeast Wisconsin. According to the school district, property owners will see a $125 property tax increase per $100,000 of fair market value.
Online plans show the money will be used to rebuild and renovate the middle school, as well as updates to the high school and fire safety updates at Cumberland and Richards schools. The public rejected a similar $135 million referendum in April.
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All Wisconsin election results
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has complete results for a number of key races across Wisconsin. Follow the links below to find the race you're looking for:
- Wisconsin statewide races, referendums
- Wisconsin Congressional races
- Wisconsin State Senate races
- Wisconsin State Assembly races
- Local races – school referendums
Balance of Power
Big picture view:
FOX6 News and LiveNOW from FOX also kept tabs on race around the country:
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- How presidential vetoes work
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The Source: Information in this story is from the school districts and election results, with The Associated Press compiles.