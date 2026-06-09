The Brief Wisconsin voters will whittle nine gubernatorial candidates to two in August. Seven Democrats and two Republicans had enough signatures to get on the ballot. The winner of each party's primary will face off in the November election.



Wisconsin voters will decide between a long list of candidates for governor in August.

Wisconsin governor candidates

Big picture view:

The Wisconsin Elections Commission found seven Democrats each had the needed 2,000 (or more) valid signatures: Mandela Barnes, Joel Brennan, David Crowley, Francesca Hong, Missy Hughes, Sara Rodriguez and Kelda Roys.

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Republicans will have two candidates in the August primary: Andy Manske and Tom Tiffany

Democrats in 2026 August primary race for Wisconsin governor

Republicans in 2026 August primary race for Wisconsin governor

Minocqua Brewing Co. owner Kirk Bangstad, a Democrat who gained national attention for social media posts offering free beer on the day President Donald Trump dies, did not make the cut. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said he did not get enough valid signatures to make it on the August primary ballot.

No independent candidate got enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.

Wisconsin Republicans formally endorsed Tiffany at last month's state convention. Wisconsin Democrats convene this weekend. They won't endorse one of the field's seven candidates, but it will be a chance for the candidates themselves to try to break through in a crowded primary.

Wisconsin voters

What they're saying:

Marquette University Law School's March poll found 54% of Republican primary voters and 65% of Democrats were undecided at that time. On Tuesday, FOX6 News spoke to some people in Milwaukee about the candidates.

Jason: "Do you know any of them?"

Matt: "I do know Francesca Hong."

Jason: "Anybody else?"

Matt: "No, sir."

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Jason: "What are you going to do between now and then to learn about who you want to vote for?"

Ethan: "Figure out who they are will be the first thing – and what they're about."

Jason: "Anybody that you are thinking about right now?"

Anija: "No, cause I haven't been doing my research, but I will get on that."

When is the Wisconsin election?

What's next:

Wisconsin's partisan primary election takes place Tuesday, Aug. 11. For both parties, primary voters are the ones who will decide who should be on the November ballot. It's an open primary, which means all names will be on the ballot.

The winner of each party's primary will face off in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.