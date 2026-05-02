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The Brief Kirk Bangstad, the Minocqua Brewing Co. owner, voiced intent to run for governor. Federal investigators recently interviewed Bangstad over "perceived threats" against President Donald Trump in a social media post. Bangstad unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the Wisconsin Legislature in 2020.



Kirk Bangstad, the Minocqua Brewing Co. owner who recently received attention from federal investigators for "perceived threats" against President Donald Trump, publicly voiced his intent to run for Wisconsin governor on Saturday.

Kirk Bangstad

What they're saying:

In a nearly hour-long livestream on his business' Facebook page, Bangstad said "I'm not gonna stand for this anymore" as he announced his plan to enter the gubernatorial race.

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Bangstad said he wanted someone who can "stand up to Trump" and voiced dissatisfaction with the current field of Democrats. He said his primary concerns are "saving our democracy" and "protecting our rights."

"You ain't gonna fix the cost of eggs if you can no longer vote," he said in the livestream.

To enter the race, Bangstad said he is seeking 2,000 signatures by May 15; the Wisconsin Elections Commission lists June 1 as the filing deadline for a November election. It's unclear whether he will seek a partisan endorsement or what the status is of other required documents, such as a declaration of candidacy.

"I never wanted to do this, but I feel like, at least, even if I lose, at least I'm part of the conversation that I feel like everybody needs to be hearing right now," he said.

Bangstad unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the Wisconsin Legislature in 2020. At the time, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin donated to his campaign.

Federal investigation

The backstory:

Bangstad and Minocqua Brewing Co. became the center of national controversy for a social media post in the days after last weekend's shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which Trump attended.

Minocqua Brewing Co. posted on Facebook: "Well, we almost got #freebeerday. Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle. We’ll never know. Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens."

An accompanying image included a red tie, a color often associated with Trump.

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Wisconsin politicians were quick to rebuke the social media post. U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Republican, called it "despicable." U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and a Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson described the rhetoric as "unacceptable."

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The U.S. Secret Service and FBI in a joint statement Thursday investigated the posts, which included a voluntary interview with Bangstad:

"The U.S. Secret Service follows up on perceived threats against the President of the United States or any one of our protectees. The FBI and Secret Service together followed up on information received and conducted further investigative steps, which included a voluntary interview with the individual. This is an ongoing matter and we do not have further comment."

In January, the brewery offered free beer for when "he dies," though the post did not specify who. Bangstad told Fox News Digital in a statement that he would welcome anyone to celebrate the "impending death of a twice-impeached convicted felon."

Wisconsin election

What's next:

Wisconsin's partisan primary is on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The most recent Marquette University Law School poll on the state of the governor's race, the results of which were released in March, showed Francesca Hong led a crowded field of Democrats with former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes the only other candidate polling in double digits. Nearly two-thirds of Democratic primary voters were undecided.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany is the leading Republican candidate.