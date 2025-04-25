Wisconsin Drug Take Back Day is April 26; find a site near you

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that this upcoming Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. More than 170 events are planned across Wisconsin. Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals, and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.



Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 26. Over 170 events are planned across Wisconsin.

Drug Take Back Day

What we know:

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

To find a Drug Take Back location near you, click here.

What they're saying:

"This spring, we encourage you to clean out your medicine cabinet and safely dispose of your unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications at a Drug Take Back event," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. "And if you can’t make it to a Drug Take Back location on April 26, there are hundreds of permanent drug disposal boxes in Wisconsin where you can dispose of your unwanted and unused medications throughout the year."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals, and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.

Guidelines

What you can do:

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the label or blacking out personal information on the label of the plastic pill container or by putting the medication into a clear sealable plastic bag. Blister packages without the medications being removed are also acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.