Wisconsin driver license security upgrades, new design elements

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced on Monday, June 5 that new driver license and identification (ID) cards with updated security features. The new cards have new design elements built within the cards to make them more resistant to fraud.

A news release says the new cards feature:

Beautiful, artistic, hard-to-replicate designs: Handcrafted artwork of key Wisconsin features – like the awe-inspiring Wisconsin State Capitol and state flag – are woven throughout, creating a more secure, customized card.

Transparent windows visible on the card’s right edge and back bottom edge: The advanced manufacturing process allows the clear ribbon to flow right off the edge of the card and is integrated with cardholder data. Wisconsin is the first to have this unique security feature.

A distinct ‘flipping effect:’ Looking at the embossed feature just above the ribbon, when angling the card one way, you see the secondary photo. While at another angle you see the month and year of birth. This unique feature is hard to duplicate and/or counterfeit.

The familiar orange DONOR dot: For those who participate in the life-giving organ donation registry, the orange dot is now nestled in the larger sugar maple leaf which you can feel.

The noticeable vertical format on cards for those under age 21 continues and will incorporate blue/red color themes for rapid visual recognition. Cards for those over age 21 are horizontal and have a blue/gold theme.

The upgraded security features will be available on regular and REAL ID cards. The fee remains the same.

The laser-engraved version currently in circulation debuted in September 2015. These will remain valid until their expiration date. Cards with the new features will be issued upon renewal, replacement or first issuance. There is no requirement to get a new card but customers may replace their card with the latest features by ordering a replacement.