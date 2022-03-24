Wisconsin harbor grants, Port Milwaukee projects get $4M

article

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday approved $9.4 million in grants for Wisconsin harbor projects that improve waterborne freight and promote economic development.

Of that allotment, more than $4 million will go toward projects at Port Milwaukee. The port itself will get $1.1 million to repair and reconstruct a section of dock wall along Jones Island. Another $3.3 million will go toward funding the final state of construction for a $36 million agricultural maritime export facility that Port Milwaukee leased to The DeLong Company.

The Port of Green Bay, Hanke Terminals in La Crosse and the cities of Kewaunee and Superior will receive the remainder of the $9.4 in grants.

"When we look at ways our local businesses can move Wisconsin's high-quality products worldwide, Wisconsin has a tremendous geographic advantage with the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River on our Northern, Western, and Eastern boarders," Gov. Evers said in a news release. "These investments in our harbors build on the advantage we already have by bolstering our harbors to strengthen our supply chain and open new opportunities for business growth in our state."

Created in 1979, Wisconsin’s Harbor Assistance Program helps harbor communities maintain and improve waterborne commerce. Applications are reviewed by a Harbor Advisory Council, which includes members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and other agencies.

