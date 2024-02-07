Wisconsin DNR winter prescribed burns for 2024; track on website

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, Feb. 7 that fire management crews are starting to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state where conditions can provide a safe and effective burn.

A news release says DNR crews will be burning cattail marshes, wetlands, prairies and oak/pine barrens to clear the buildup of dead vegetation and to open waterways for waterfowl to feed and nest. Officials say by burning in winter, staff take advantage of wet conditions, which reduces the heat and intensity of cattail marsh and barren burns.

Winter burns mark the beginning of the fire management season for DNR crews. Additional windows of opportunity for prescribed burning will continue through spring and open again in late summer and fall (mid-July through November).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When conducting prescribed burns near roads or recreational trails, the DNR will post signs to notify the public. For your safety, we ask you to please avoid these areas while the burn is being conducted. The DNR also notifies local law enforcement and fire officials in advance about when and where DNR prescribed burns will take place.

For a more detailed look at current and planned DNR prescribed burns, visit the DNR Prescribed Fire Dashboard.