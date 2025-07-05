Wisconsin DNR urges safety for ATV/UTV riders this summer

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging all ATV and UTV riders to make safety part of the July 4th weekend by choosing to ride sober.

Keep safety in mind

What we know:

So far in 2025, a news release from the DNR said 19 people have been killed in ATV/UTV crashes. Most of them were not wearing seat belts or helmets, and alcohol and speed were also contributing factors.

What you can do:

Riders are also encouraged to ensure their vehicles are legal for use in Wisconsin. Here are some things to remember about machine width restrictions in Wisconsin:

The maximum width for a UTV is 65 inches, measured outside of wheel rim to rim.

UTVs that are too wide can create a safety issue for you and other trail users.

It is illegal to modify the factory width – this can result in a citation on the trail.

It is illegal to operate a machine that is over 65 inches on a public road or trail – operation in these areas will result in a citation.

If you have questions about the legality of your UTV, please contact DNR customer service or your local Conservation Warden.

One of the most important things for all riders to stay safe on the trails is completing a DNR-approved safety education course. Learn more about ATV/UTV riding in Wisconsin, including how to sign up for a safety class on the DNR ATV/UTV webpage.