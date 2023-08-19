Wisconsin DNR urges responsible ATV/UTV operation for Youth

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges youth ATV/UTV operators and their parents to operate responsibly.

Over the last five years, 70% of fatal crashes involving operators or passengers under the age of 18 occurred on private lands. Lack of helmets, not using seatbelts in UTVs and inexperience are among the top factors in these crashes.

"Parents and guardians need to stay alert and teach children to ride responsibly by making sure they wear helmets and seatbelts, take an ATV safety course and get mentorship from an experienced adult," said Lt. Warden Jake Holsclaw, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crashes resulting in injury or fatality don't only happen to kids. The same guidelines for helmet and seatbelt use also apply to adults. The DNR reminds adult riders to always ride sober.

Regardless of if a rider is an adult or a child, one of the best things ATV and UTV operators can do to stay safe is take an online safety course. A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials. In addition, within 10 days of the incident, the operator must submit a written report to the DNR.

For more information on ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s ATV/UTV riding in Wisconsin webpage.