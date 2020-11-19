Wisconsin DNR seeks help with info after horse is shot with arrow

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) seeks the public’s help with information related to an incident involving a horse with a rider on a trail in the Southern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest during the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 28.

A news release says the incident occurred south of Palmyra in Jefferson County, near Viele Lane on the DNR Pink horse trail between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 28. During the ride, the rider discovered the horse had an arrow in one of its legs, just above the hoof.

The items discovered at the scene included a Black Eagle Arrows brand Spartan model arrow with orange and white Blazer brand vanes and a Muzzy brand three fixed-blade broadhead.

If you or anyone you know was in that area around the time of the incident or used this type of arrow and broadhead in that area, you're urged to call the DNR Hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.