Gov. Evers: Wisconsin mask mandate extended until January 2021

Wisconsin health officials announced on Wednesday, Nov. 18 that the state's mask mandate has been extended until January 2021.

The current mask mandate was set to expire on Saturday, Nov. 21.

"Things have worsened quickly, said Gov. Tony Evers during a virtual news conference on Wednesday. "It's time folks. We do not get any do-overs here. Enough games. We need you to join the cause and we need you to start today."

Gov. Tony Evers

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 7,989 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 18 -- the most for a single day -- bringing the total number of cases to 331,837 statewide.

Wednesday's reported case increase surpasses a previous record of 7,777 set on Friday, Nov. 13.

The DHS also reported 2,793 deaths related to COVID-19 -- an increase of 52 from Tuesday.