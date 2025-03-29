Wisconsin DNR recruiting wardens for 2026 class, how to apply

article

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR is looking to hire about 10 full-time wardens for the 2026 class. Wardens enforce laws that protect fish, wildlife, the environment, state parks, forests, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts. They also educate the public about natural resources, outdoor safety, and the environment.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will accept applications for the next class of conservation wardens from April 10 through May 6.

The DNR expects to hire about 10 full-time wardens for the upcoming 2026 class.

Successful applicants will begin their law enforcement officer training in Jan 2026 or April 2026, depending on experience level.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What do wardens do?

Big picture view:

According to the DNR, conservation wardens serve in urban and rural stations statewide.

They enforce laws protecting fish and wildlife, the environment, state parks and forests, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

Wardens also serve as ambassadors and educators, teaching the public about natural resources, outdoor safety and environmental conservation.

What does it take?

Meeting the requirements:

The DNR encourages applicants from various backgrounds. No prior involvement in hunting and fishing activities, experience operating recreational vehicles or law enforcement experience is required. The DNR offers comprehensive, in-house training to all new hires.

Applicants will need to meet minimum requirements and possess some of the desired skills and abilities, such as:

Solid communication skills and a willingness to serve and communicate with our diverse public.

A strong passion for and interest in protecting people and natural resources.

Honesty, integrity, self-motivation, self-confidence, determination, curiosity and professionalism.

The ability to self-direct daily work activities in an efficient and accountable manner without close supervision.

Negotiation, listening and problem-solving skills.

An eagerness to learn.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Learn More

What you can do:

The DNR will host a virtual webinar on April 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss the hiring process and training program.

Conservation wardens statewide will hold open "office hours" sessions for prospective applicants.

Webinar registration and "office hours" information can be found on the DNR’s website.

The public can watch a brief video about the conservation warden's career on the DNR’s YouTube channel.

Questions and inquiries can be directed to Wisconsin DNR recruiting officer Mary Bisch at Mary.Bisch@wisconsin.gov or by calling 920-500-0332.