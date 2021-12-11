Wisconsin DNR poster contest open to students

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday, Dec. 11 that the 2022 "Keep Wildlife Wild" poster contest is now open.

Students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades enrolled in public, private, parochial or home schools in Wisconsin are eligible to participate.

The Keep Wildlife Wild program began in 2014 to spread the word about society's shared role in keeping all wildlife healthy in its natural habitat. The contest's goal is to create a poster that teaches the importance of enjoying and observing wildlife in the wild – and not keeping wildlife in homes or as pets.

During the warmer months of spring and summer, the frequency of human and wildlife encounters increases, especially those involving young wild animals.

While most of these encounters are harmless, there are times when well-intentioned people disrupt wildlife because they mistake a lone baby animal for an orphan, the DNR said.

The DNR encourages students to find out how they can help keep wild animals in Wisconsin safe and healthy on the Keep Wildlife Wild webpage. Students can learn to turn their ideas into a piece of art.

Judging will take place in March. Those who submitted designs will be notified by email of winners during the first week of April. The DNR will also announce winners during the fifth annual Keep Wildlife Wild Week in April.

For inspiration to help design posters and learn about Wisconsin critters, visit EEK! Critter Corner or check out the DNR’s Keep Wildlife Wild webpage.

How to enter

All submissions must be received electronically via email or by mail and must include the student’s entry form and artwork by 5 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2022.

Submit entries to:

Wisconsin Keep Wildlife Wild Poster Design Contest

Department of Natural Resources, Attn: Amanda Kamps

225051 Rib Mountain Dr.

Wausau, WI 54401

Email: keepwildlifewild@wisconsin.gov

Contest rules

The poster entry must contain the words: "Keep Wildlife Wild 2022" and follow the theme of: "If you care, leave them there!"

All posters must consist of original artwork of Wisconsin native wildlife.

Posters must fit an 8 ½" x 11" sheet of paper.

Posters must be submitted individually; no team creations.

For a complete list of rules and requirements, visit the DNR’s Keep Wildlife Wild 2022 Poster Design Contest webpage.

Any entry that fails to comply with the contest's requirements will be disqualified and won’t be considered by the judging panel.

Educators can find Keep Wildlife Wild resources, including a lesson plan and PowerPoint featuring a script and an in-class interactive activity that teaches students about the initiative, on the Keep Wildlife Wild webpage under Teaching Tools for Grades 4-6 near the bottom of the page.