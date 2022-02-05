Wisconsin DNR hiring conservation wardens for 2023 class

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hiring for its 2023 class of conservation wardens. The application period is Feb. 14 through March 6.

Wisconsin DNR conservation wardens are credentialed law enforcement officers who serve rural and urban communities statewide. Wardens enforce laws that protect fish and wildlife, the environment, state parks and forests, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

"We have a great in-house training program to help newly hired staff find success in this unique career and hire people from a wide variety of backgrounds," said Cara Kamke, DNR Training Director. "Our team is committed to creating a culture of inclusivity, building trusting relationships, and thoughtfully engaging and serving our diverse public."

The department will hire approximately a dozen full-time wardens for the upcoming class who will begin training in October 2022. Applicants must:

Be at least age 21 upon hire; and

Already have earned or be planning to earn at least 60 college credits within their first five years of being hired.

Conservation wardens also serve as ambassadors and educators, teaching the public about natural resources, outdoor safety and environmental conservation.

"I love the variety of work that I get to do and people I get to interact with throughout the year, and the work I do matters," said DNR Conservation Warden Mary Bisch. "The change of seasons brings new and diverse work opportunities that keep me engaged and excited to head out the door in the morning."

The Warden Service offers opportunities to build relationships, protect the state’s natural resources, and serve communities in unique and essential ways.

"Being a conservation warden has given me the opportunity to give back and protect the resources that I fell in love with as a child," said DNR Conservation Warden Austin Schumacher. "If you have a passion for helping people and an interest in protecting our vital resources, you should definitely consider applying."

The DNR has resources available for those considering becoming a conservation warden.

