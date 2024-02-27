Wisconsin DNR: Eagle Tower parking proposal to expand capacity
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin DNR is seeking public feedback on a project to expand parking at Peninsula State Park's Eagle Tower.
The project proposes to add additional parking to expand capacity, improve public safety and alleviate congestion at Eagle Tower, Eagle Terrace and Eagle Panorama. This could include rerouting or reconfiguring the access roads associated with these parking areas.
The public can review the updated concept drawings by visiting the DNR’s Northern Lake Michigan Coastal Regional Master Plan webpage.
The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding the proposed variance to the Northern Lake Michigan Coastal Regional Master Plan. Submit comments by March 29, 2024 to:
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Yoyi Steele, Property Planner
101 S. Webster Street, LF/6
P.O. Box 7921
Madison, WI 53707-7921
Yoyi.Steele@wisconsin.gov or 608-590-6027
Located on the west side of the Door Peninsula near Fish Creek, a news release says Peninsula State Park is one of Wisconsin’s top state park destinations, offering a wide variety of year-round outdoor recreation opportunities. Eagle Tower is one of the park’s most popular attractions.