Wisconsin DNR: Eagle Tower parking proposal to expand capacity

The Wisconsin DNR is seeking public feedback on a project to expand parking at Peninsula State Park's Eagle Tower.

The project proposes to add additional parking to expand capacity, improve public safety and alleviate congestion at Eagle Tower, Eagle Terrace and Eagle Panorama. This could include rerouting or reconfiguring the access roads associated with these parking areas.

The public can review the updated concept drawings by visiting the DNR’s Northern Lake Michigan Coastal Regional Master Plan webpage.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding the proposed variance to the Northern Lake Michigan Coastal Regional Master Plan. Submit comments by March 29, 2024 to:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Yoyi Steele, Property Planner

101 S. Webster Street, LF/6

P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707-7921

Yoyi.Steele@wisconsin.gov or 608-590-6027

Located on the west side of the Door Peninsula near Fish Creek, a news release says Peninsula State Park is one of Wisconsin’s top state park destinations, offering a wide variety of year-round outdoor recreation opportunities. Eagle Tower is one of the park’s most popular attractions.