Wisconsin DNR debuts new hunting regulations pamphlet

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has combined its hunting regulations into one convenient document for the 2020 season.

The new regulations are printed on larger paper, with color photographs and graphics, along with simplified language for all huntable species in Wisconsin.

The regulations are available at many license agents throughout the state. They’re also posted on the DNR website in English, Spanish and Hmong.

The DNR plans to continue producing separate trapping regulations pamphlets.

More information on hunting, including regulations and season dates, is available on the DNR website.