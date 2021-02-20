Wisconsin DNR closes Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing season

Sturgeon spearing season on the Upriver Lakes -- Poygan and Butte des Mortes -- is closed, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Saturday, Feb. 20.

Upriver Lakes spearers with unfilled tags can no longer harvest sturgeon. The Lake Winnegabo harvest will continue until those caps are reached.

The DNR reported 156 fish harvested Saturday on the Winnebago System. Total, 364 were harvested on the Upriver Lakes this season.

The 2021 spearing season began Feb. 13 and lasts 16 days or until any sex-specific harvest caps for a fishery are reached.

Harvest caps for the Upriver Lakes were set at 86 juvenile females, 95 adult females and 240 males.

For the latest harvest information, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/fishing/sturgeon.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.