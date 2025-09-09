Wisconsin DMV: Used car buyers warned, watch for flood-damaged vehicles

article

The Brief People in the market for a used vehicle are being urged to watch for vehicles that may be flood damaged. Wisconsin officials said water may cause mechanical or electrical issues and affect the overall safety of the vehicle. For car buyers unsure about a vehicle’s history or if you sense any problems, be cautious because you may not immediately notice the effects of flood damage.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Tuesday, Sept. 9, reminded consumers and dealers who are buying a used vehicle to check it carefully for potential flood damage.

Officials said water may cause mechanical or electrical issues and affect the overall safety of the vehicle. DMV has resources to help identify damaged vehicles, tips for car buyers, and support if a faulty vehicle is purchased from a Wisconsin dealer.

Car buyers should be on the lookout

What you can do:

For car buyers unsure about a vehicle’s history or if you sense any problems, be cautious because you may not immediately notice the effects of flood damage which may lead to substantial and expensive repairs later on.

Anyone considering buying a vehicle should begin by thoroughly inspecting it. Wisconsin DMV offers tips on what to watch for when buying a used vehicle:

Check for a damp or musty smell.

Look for water stains, discoloration or mud in the engine, trunk areas, or the interior, including under the carpet and hard-to-reach areas.

Test the functionality of electrical components, Moisture, condensation or corrosion could indicate damage. Ensure all components work properly.

If possible, have your own mechanic inspect the vehicle prior to purchasing the vehicle.

Know the vehicle’s history

Dig deeper:

The Wisconsin Buyer’s Guide, the inspection sheet that discloses the vehicle’s condition and price, must be displayed on every used vehicle sold by a dealer. It documents the dealer’s visual inspection and test drive of the vehicle.

If the vehicle has been branded flood damage, it must be disclosed under the Title Brands section on the Wisconsin Buyer’s Guide. The guide provides the following information:

How a vehicle was used (private use, business use, lease use, rental, etc.)

Price

Title brands (including Flood damage or Salvage)

Make, year, model, identification number, engine size and transmission type

Sold with remaining manufacturer's warranty, a dealer warranty or "As Is"

Description of the items the dealer inspected

Condition of the vehicle and its safety equipment, with defects explained.

Car buyers should also get a vehicle history report from providers such as Carfax or AutoCheck. These are like background checks for a vehicle. Most reports include historical details such as title records, crashes, service or repair records, and information about the vehicle’s mileage history. This may include any flood damage.

Extra resources to help consumers

What we know:

DMV has many online resources at wisconsindmv.gov to help consumers. Check out Wise Buys and the DMV Consumer Rights page for additional tips and information.