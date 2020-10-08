Wisconsin DMV adds Saturday hours at 3 locations in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is home to six Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Customer Service Centers and three now offer Saturday hours throughout October.

These locations are on key thoroughfares that use the Milwaukee County Transit System.

Milwaukee DMVs with Saturday hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., include:

Milwaukee-Northwest DMV Service Center (7301 W. Mill Road)

Milwaukee-Southwest DMV Service Center (5500 W. Grange Avenue)

Milwaukee Downtown DMV Service Center (819 N. 6th Street)

The Milwaukee Downtown DMV service center, 819 N. 6th Street, closed in March due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19. A news release indicates DMV worked with the Wisconsin Department of Administration to ensure that the service center could reopen safely. It is now open to the public on Wednesdays throughout October, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as Saturdays.

Milwaukee County, with a population of approximately 948,201, has six permanent DMV locations, which serve roughly 158,000 customers each. These DMV locations are served by Milwaukee County Transit System buses.

Other Milwaukee locations include: