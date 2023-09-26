Wisconsin dismemberment case; Green Bay woman sentencing

The sentencing of Taylor Schabusiness is expected to go on as scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 26 after her attorney withdrew a request to postpone the hearing.

Schabusiness was convicted of three charges for the murder, dismemberment, and sexual assault of Shad Thyrion at a Green Bay home in February 2022.

Taylor Schabusiness

Schabusiness strangled Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of it throughout the house and in a vehicle, authorities said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a mandatory life prison term, although the judge overseeing the case has the option to set a date when she could first ask for parole.

This is a developing story.