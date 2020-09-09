Wisconsin DHS: Residents should get flu vaccinations by Halloween

article

State Health officials urged Wisconsin residents on Wednesday, Sept. 9 to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible.

Annual flu vaccines are always important officials said, but reducing illness and hospitalization from flu is critical this year to protect frontline health care workers and hospital systems who will continue to care for people with COVID-19.

A news release says last flu season, 42% of Wisconsinites received at least one dose of flu vaccine, leaving nearly two-thirds of people at higher risk of getting the flu. During Wisconsin’s 2019-2020 influenza season, there were 36,175 flu cases reported, 4,425 flu-related hospitalizations, and tragically, 183 deaths, including three children. Last year, we saw the highest number of pregnant women hospitalized for influenza.

Flu season is right around the corner in Wisconsin and it takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to protect you against the virus. Make a plan to get yourself and your family vaccinated by contacting your health care provider to schedule an appointment, or checking with your local pharmacy. You can also use vaccinefinder.gov or call 211 to find a provider near you. If cost is a concern, your children may be eligible for the Wisconsin Vaccines for Children program.

In addition to the flu vaccine, people should also:

Stay home when they’re sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Wash their hands frequently and thoroughly.