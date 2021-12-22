Wisconsin DHS reports COVID death in child under 10

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported the death of a child under the age of 10 due to coronavirus-related complications.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 22, the child's death is the only one reported in the under-10 age group. There have been six deaths associated with COVID-19 in the next youngest age group – people who are 10 to 19 years old.

The DHS data does not specify the child under 10's exact age. It also does not specify where in the state the child was from.

Overall, the DHS has reported 9,804 total deaths in the state. In terms of seven-day averages, the DHS on Wednesday reported 28 new reported deaths and 3,417 confirmed cases.

