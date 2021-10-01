Wisconsin DHS encourages flu shot this fall

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against influenza this fall.

The flu vaccine is another layer of protection to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from a preventable disease, a release said Friday.

"In the last year, we’ve learned some valuable lessons about respiratory viruses," said Tom Haupt, DHS Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. "It’s critical that we do everything we can to prevent influenza-like getting your flu vaccine. When Wisconsinites work together on good public health behaviors, like vaccination, physical distancing, and handwashing, we can stop the spread of respiratory viruses like influenza. All these actions can prevent some of our most vulnerable friends, families, and neighbors from getting seriously ill from the flu."

While it’s never too late to get a flu shot, Haupt recommends children and adults get the vaccine now to be protected before flu season gets into full swing.

People can get the flu vaccine at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccines, whether it’s their first or second dose or a booster.