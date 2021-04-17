Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 727; 8 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 727 Friday, April 17, state health officials reported, for a total of 589,940.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported eight new deaths Friday, with a total of 6,711 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 28,523 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 573,838 have recovered (97.3%), making for 9,147 active cases (1.6%).

More than 2.7 million people have been tested. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

