Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 1,092; deaths up 5

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,092 Friday, April 9, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported, for a total of 583,935.

Following 1,046 new cases confirmed Thursday, Friday's total marks the first time in more than two months that the state has reported back-to-back, single-day increases of at least 1,000 cases.

There have been 6,672 deaths in the state, with five new deaths reported by state health officials Friday.

Of the positive cases, 28,059 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 568,453 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,566 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Facts about the vaccine

HealthyMKE.com -- sign-up to receive a text or email alert when the Vaccine Connector tool is ready with information on local COVID-19 vaccine providers available to you

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry

Are you eligible?

FAQs about COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine data

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)