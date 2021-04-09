Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 1,092; deaths up 5

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,092 Friday, April 9, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported, for a total of 583,935.

Following 1,046 new cases confirmed Thursday, Friday's total marks the first time in more than two months that the state has reported back-to-back, single-day increases of at least 1,000 cases.

There have been 6,672 deaths in the state, with five new deaths reported by state health officials Friday.

Of the positive cases, 28,059 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 568,453 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,566 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

Pharmacies juggle COVID-19 vaccinations plus regular workload

In March, Ye Olde Pharmacy had open coronavirus vaccine spots they needed to fill.&nbsp;After FOX6's story aired, their phone system crashed twice from the hundreds of calls and voicemails they received.&nbsp;

