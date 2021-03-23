Wisconsin DHS redesigns COVID-19 vaccine summary webpage

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a redesign of its vaccine distribution summary on the online COVID-19 vaccine data page.

The new allocation and administration dashboard displays key metrics related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, including total doses administered by provider type.

The dashboard includes two separate data tabs. The "Allocation and Administration" tab shows Wisconsin’s total allocation of COVID-19 vaccine. The state allocation includes doses that DHS distributes to counties and vaccination sites throughout the state and doses allocated for the Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

The state allocation does not include doses allocated directly to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Programs.

Redesign of the DHS vaccine distribution summary; "Allocation and Administration" tab

The tab also shows the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccines administered and reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) by Wisconsin vaccine providers. This includes doses administered to people who reside out-of-state, but qualify for vaccination in Wisconsin.

Data also detail the administered doses by each vaccine manufacturer and total doses administered in Wisconsin by day. The by-day metrics contain a seven-day average trend line to help smooth out day-to-day fluctuations in vaccine administration.

Redesign of the DHS vaccine distribution summary; "Providers" tab

The "Provider Data" tab shows the percent of all doses administered by vaccine provider type, as well as the number of doses administered per week for each category. This data is meant to help further inform the public about their vaccination options, and help them connect with vaccinators in their communities.

DHS plans to update allocation and provider data every Tuesday and administration data daily by 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday, providers in the state have administered more than 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine representing 94% of available supply. It puts Wisconsin first in the nation in terms of doses used, according to the DHS. Since vaccinations began in mid-December, 1 in 4 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 1 in 10 have been fully vaccinated.

DHS announced last week that, at this pace, eligibility for the vaccine will likely expand to include all people ages 16 and older by May 1.

People who are fully vaccinated can review recently released post-vaccination guidance on the DHS website.

For more information, resources, and data related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage or call toll-free 844-684-1064.