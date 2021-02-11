Wisconsin's COVID-19 vaccine rollout faces equity questions

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday, Feb. 11 unveiled a new dashboard -- breaking down the COVID-19 vaccine shots administered by county as well as by race.

Many smaller pharmacies have only received 15 doses over the past two months, but the minimal allocation highlights more than the state's need for more doses. It highlights a trend seen since the pandemic began: Communities of color are being disproportionally affected.

For the past two weeks, Xperience Pharmacy on Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee has been denied its request for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We actually asked for 100 doses this week, not even one single one did we get," said Head Pharmacist Debbie Isiekwene.

Debbie Isiekwene

Isiekwene said the independent, locally-owned pharmacy is the only place some of her patients are able to easily access the vaccine -- many of them facing racial and economic barriers.

"The reason I got into pharmacy is to help my community, the African-American community," Isiekwene said.

Isiekwene's plea underscores the state's ongoing efforts to reach under-served communities.

"That is why we have prioritized federally-qualified health centers and free clinics and tribal clinics and local health departments," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS deputy secretary.

Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

New data released by the DHS on Thursday show less than 3% of Black residents have received the vaccine, while nearly 10.5% of white residents have gotten it.

"Some of the populations that are eligible for vaccine are not as racially and ethnically diverse as our general population is," Willems Van Dijk said.

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk

Willems Van Dijk homes, with more groups now eligible, and as more vaccinators like Xperience Pharmacy speak up about concerns, the gap in vaccine equity will narrow -- noting that vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited.

"It has been very challenging, especially for pharmacies, (which) are only requesting a very small amount of vaccine," said Willems Van Dijk. "Our team is definitely looking at our allocation strategy and thinking about ways to better ascertain who people are serving."

"Give us some, to actually take care of our patient population," Isiekwene said.

The federal government is also launching its retail pharmacy program this week, which will supply nearly 18,000 Moderna vaccine doses to Walgreens locations around Wisconsin.

The goal is to improve access to the vaccine. Those shorts start Friday, Feb. 12.