Wisconsin DHS updates COVID-19 hospital data webpage

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has released improvements to its COVID-19 hospital data webpage, it announced April 15.

The update puts all COVID-19 hospital data on one page, so Wisconsinites can more easily find the information they need. The new webpage includes two data dashboards.

The COVID-19 hospital capacity dashboard has been expanded to include more information about the status of hospitals throughout Wisconsin.

Additionally, data about the percent of COVID-19 cases who are health care workers has been consolidated into one dashboard.

The COVID-19 hospital capacity dashboard now shows COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized or in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a longer trendline to show how the numbers have changed. The dashboard also displays bed use the same way and includes a current trajectory of hospital and ICU bed use.

New metrics include the percentage of immediately available hospital beds in the state and those reporting peak capacity. A second dashboard was added to the hospital data page that includes metrics on COVID-19 cases among health care workers by health care emergency readiness coalition (HERC) region.

