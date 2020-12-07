Wisconsin DHS answers questions on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin health officials answered questions ranging from an estimated timeframe of vaccination to efficacy Monday.

Nearly 50,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are likely to be initially given to healthcare workers in COVID and ICU units around the state, though considerations of first recipients are still being made. The same amount of the second round of the vaccine will be sent weeks later, officials said.

Targeting those most at risk, while working with Pfizer's requirement of cold storage, will determine the location of the first recipients, as well.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will be looking at the next tiers of people eligible for the vaccine, whether it's other essential workers, people over 65, or those with comorbidities. Phases 1B, 1C and Phase 2 of the vaccines will come before the general public, said officials.

Early timeframes for the vaccination of the general public were estimated to happen in the summer of 2021, according to officials.

"We want to protect as many people as we can, that's important," said Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., program manager of the Division of Public Health Immunization.

Vaccine hubs will be in both rural and urban areas, primarily from a healthcare provider, but will move into more community-based vaccination clinics, as the state did with testing sites.

A vaccine has not yet been approved by the FDA because it needs to be determined as safe for administration. Officials wanted to remind those who are skeptical, the vaccines given for other diseases have always ranged in efficacy.

"Any vaccine that is approved is going to have greater efficacy than simply sitting here exposed to COVID-19," DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said. "It will definitely protect you better than not having any vaccine at all."

Vaccines will be free of charge as they have been purchased by the federal government. Insurance companies will cover the administration fees and if you do not have insurance, the state network will be working to cover that for those in need.

Officials anticipate the doses to start being given out in December, although there is no set timeline as to when they will be received.