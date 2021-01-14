Wisconsin DHS adds features to COVID-19 vaccine data web page

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has released two new data features on its COVID-19 vaccine data page.

A new visual tool shows the number of Wisconsinites who have successfully completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. A second new feature allows users to filter a COVID-19 vaccines administered per day graph by county or health care emergency readiness coalition (HERC) region. These data represent where the individual who was vaccinated lives and include Wisconsin residents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

"The effort to get Wisconsinites vaccinated against COVID-19 is a major undertaking," said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. "And, as we have said from the beginning, it is important for people to know where we stand in that process.

Many of Wisconsin's frontline health care workers have received their second dose, fully protecting them against COVID-19, Palm said.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 in Wisconsin began on Dec. 14, 2020, when the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered.

Since then 26,684 Wisconsinites have already received their second dose, completing their series. Both COVID-19 vaccines that currently available -- Pfizer and Moderna -- require two doses to provide the best protection against the virus.

The Pfizer vaccine series consists of two doses recommended to be administered 21 days apart and the Moderna series consists of two doses recommended to be administered 28 days apart.

Administration data will be updated Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. Data relating to allocation and shipment of the vaccine will continue to be updated weekly on Tuesdays by 2 p.m.

