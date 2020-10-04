Wisconsin DHS: 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Sunday, Oct. 4 reported 2,400 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The previous single-day high of 2,892 was reported on Oct. 3. In total, 132,663 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Among those who have tested positive, 1,377 deaths -- an increase of 5 from Saturday -- have been reported. There have been 7,646 people hospitalized (5.8%) and 107,004 people have recovered (80.7%). There are 24,264 active cases (18.3%).

Nearly 1.6 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 1.4 million have tested negative, according to the DHS.

