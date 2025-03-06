Wisconsin Department of Revenue: Nearly $10M reunited with rightful owners

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has returned nearly $10 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners, officials announced on Thursday, March 6. Unclaimed property includes funds from savings or checking accounts, uncashed dividends and more. If you would like to see if you have any unclaimed property in Wisconsin, there is a website to check.



The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) announced on Thursday, March 6 it has returned approximately $9.9 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners.

Notice of unclaimed property

What we know:

A news release says DOR distributed 470 "notice of unclaimed property" letters, totaling over $4.4 million, to individuals whose names have been matched with assets exceeding $2,000.

Additionally, DOR mailed $3.5 million in checks to 30,342 claimants matched with property worth less than $2,000.

Another 216 recipients received both a "notice of unclaimed property" letter and an automatic check, an amount that totals $1.8 million.

What they're saying:

"It's our duty to reunite rightful owners with their unclaimed property," said DOR Secretary Designee of Revenue David Casey. "At a time when many are struggling, the Department of Revenue is proud to play a role in providing financial relief. By returning almost $10 million in unclaimed property this March, we're hoping to ease some of the burden facing our citizens."

Unclaimed property in Wisconsin

What you can do:

Unclaimed property includes funds from savings or checking accounts, uncashed dividends, insurance policies and other accounts the owner may be unaware of or has forgotten.

Banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other businesses must report unclaimed property to DOR each year by November 1.

DOR holds onto the property for safekeeping until the owner claims it. All Wisconsin residents are urged to search for unclaimed property on the DOR website.