Dense fog advisory, Sunday morning travel could be impacted

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin – effective through 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24.

The advisory covers Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties. For those traveling for the holidays, the advisory also covers Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock counties.

During the advisory, the NWS said visibility is expected to drop. If you are driving, slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

