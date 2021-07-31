Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin daily COVID cases top 1,000 for 1st time in months

Milwaukee officials recommend masks indoors

City of Milwaukee leaders are advising residents to mask up indoors even if they're vaccinated against the coronavirus. This, on the heels of new CDC guidance with the dominant presence of the delta variant causing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

MADISON, Wis. - The number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin surpassed 1,000 for the first time in months, fueled by the spread of the more contagious delta variant, health officials said Friday, July 30.

The Wisconsin Department of Health reported 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday – the highest since April 8. The number of cases that stem from the delta variant has doubled.

The seven-day average of daily cases in Wisconsin also increased for the 24th straight day.

Wisconsin Department of Health Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said vaccination is key to stopping the virus' spread.

"The proportion of sequenced tests that are the delta variant is high in our state, and high throughout our country. We know the spread is related to that variant. And when we look at the data, it is important to remember that increased spread also increases the danger of new variants developing," she said.

More than 49% of Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID and nearly 52% had received at least one dose as of Friday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

From mid-July to Tuesday, state-wide hospitalizations due to COVID have increased 51%. Health officials say that number is expected to grow.

Milwaukee COVID case burden, positivity up; delta variant dominant
Milwaukee COVID case burden, positivity up; delta variant dominant

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, July 30 reported worsening COVID-19 case burden trends for the preceding week.

UWM, Marquette campus mask guidance updated
UWM, Marquette campus mask guidance updated

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) will be requiring all students, employees and visitors to wear masks indoors on campus.

Milwaukee COVID testing and vaccination hours to change
Milwaukee COVID testing and vaccination hours to change

To ensure easily accessible COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for everyone, the Milwaukee Health Department is adjusting the hours of the Northwest Health Center and Southside Health Center.