Wisconsin COVID cases up 688, deaths up 34: DHS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose by 688 Wednesday, April 28, for a total of 596,552, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported.

Officials with the DHS reported 34 new deaths Wednesday, with a total of 6,807 deaths in the state. It is the most deaths reported in a single day since 52 were reported on Feb. 25.

Of the positive cases, 29,182 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 579,972 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,852 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative.

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

Use of J&amp;J vaccine resumes in Milwaukee

&nbsp;Dr. Robert Citronberg, the executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention for Advocate Aurora Health joins FOX6 WakeUp with more information.

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Facts about the vaccine

HealthyMKE.com -- sign-up to receive a text or email alert when the Vaccine Connector tool is ready with information on local COVID-19 vaccine providers available to you

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

Are you eligible?

FAQs about COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine data

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

