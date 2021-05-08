Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 525, deaths up 20: DHS

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, May 8 reported an additional 525 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 602,790.

The DHS also reported 20 additional deaths Saturday, making 6,904 total deaths to date.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 29,778 people have been hospitalized (4.9%) and 587,222 people have recovered (97.5%). There are 8,398 active cases in the state (1.4%).

More than 3.4 million people in Wisconsin have been tested for COVID-19.

More than 2.8 million people have tested negative for COVID-19.

Fight COVID MKE examines minorities, adults impact

As people continue to navigate through the pandemic, the Medical College of Wisconsin hopes to learn about the impact COVID-19 has had on Milwaukee County residents.

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)