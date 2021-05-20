Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 448, deaths up 2: DHS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 448 Thursday, May 20, for a total of 607,586, state health officials reported.

There have been 6,978 deaths in the state, with two new deaths reported Thursday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,479 people have been hospitalized (5%) and 593,187 people have recovered (97.7%). There are 6,709 active cases in the state (1.1%).

More than 2.9 million have tested negative.

More than 3.5 million have been tested.

COVID vaccine hesitancy remains, mask opinions vary

Wisconsin health officials say more relaxed mask guidelines should serve as an incentive to get the shot, but the mask policy changes haven't changed many people's minds.

