Wisconsin COVID cases up 550, deaths up 4: DHS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, May 15 reported an additional 550 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 605,926.

The DHS also reported four additional death Saturday, making 6,958 total deaths to date.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,189 people have been hospitalized (5%) and 591,262 people have recovered (97.6%). There are 7,440 active cases in the state (1.2%).

More than 3.5 million people in Wisconsin have been tested for COVID-19.

More than 2.9 million people have tested negative for COVID-19.

Unvaccinated kids need masks, Wisconsin doctors say

Doctors who spoke to FOX6 News on Friday, May 11, said wearing a mask remains the right move for kids who can't yet get the shot.

