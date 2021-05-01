Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 675, deaths up 18: DHS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose by 675 Saturday, May 1, for a total of 598,822, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported.

Officials with the DHS reported 18 new deaths Saturday, with a total of 6,841 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 29,382 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 582,725 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,990 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative.

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

