Wisconsin could see the northern lights Monday night

There's a good chance you could see the northern lights Monday night thanks to high auroral activity in Wisconsin, according to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

Weather permitting, highly active auroral displays will be visible overhead as far south as Milwaukee, the site suggests.

Northern Lights forecast 9/28-29

In order for you to see the colors of the aurora borealis, you're going to need a clear, dark sky. Cities may give off too much light pollution, so your best bet is to get into rural areas for the light show.