DHS: COVID-19 vaccine progress continues as UK variant cases rise

Thirteen new cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant have been identified in Wisconsin, state health officials announced Thursday, March 4, since the sixth case of the variant was identified in Kenosha County on Monday.

"The issue with these variants is they are far more effective at transmitting disease from person-to-person," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) deputy secretary.

Signs of spring bring renewed longing for life to return to what it was like before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know we are all tempted to just be done," Willems Van Dijk said. "We are sick of staying home, we are sick of isolation, we are sick of wearing masks."

The warning also comes with encouraging news. Willems Van Dijk is now predicting vaccine eligibility for the general public will open up by May.

"Now, it will depend on how many people we already have vaccinated in May, whether we'll be able to finish eligibility for everyone who wants it in May," Willems Van Dijk said.

The development comes as more places -- including American Family Field and museums -- are opening back up to the public.

Health officials said spending the afternoon at the public museum is generally safe since there is plenty of space inside to social distance and the number of visitors at a time can be limited. Still, they caution that participating in pre-pandemic activities needs to be a slow, gradual process.

"I think if we do this in a methodical way, we will be able to both start to enter into the activities that so many of us love so much and yet not take on new risks as we move to the other side of COVID," said Willems Van Dijk.

Willems Van Dijk said the vast majority of educators who are currently being prioritized for vaccine shots in Phase 1b are expected to have received at least one dose by the end of March.

As for who will be included in Phase 1c, Willems Van Dijk said she expects an announcement sometime next week.