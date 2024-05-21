Wisconsin Click It or Ticket campaign; reminder to buckle up

article

Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, are stepping up patrols for the annual Click It or Ticket seatbelt enforcement campaign which runs through Sunday, June 2.

State law requires all drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt when traveling in Wisconsin. Children must also be in the proper child safety seat for their age and size. Penalties are higher for transporting unrestrained children, and passengers can also be cited.

Raising awareness

A news release says the goal of Click It or Ticket is not simply to issue citations, but to educate the community on the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt. A 2023 survey found that 8% of Wisconsin motorists still do not wear seat belts.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s seat belt awareness campaign features Green Bay Packer football legend Donald Driver, who appears in a series of videos promoting seat belt use.

In addition to Click It or Ticket, WisDOT’s Buckle Up Phone Down campaign encourages drivers and passengers to be aware of the dangers of not wearing a seat belt throughout the year. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge at wisconsindot.gov/BUPD. Join as an individual, community group or business and commit to traffic safety on every trip.