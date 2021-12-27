Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Christmas mobile home explosion, no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:24PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Credit: Princeton Fire Department/Facebook

PRINCETON, Wis. - There were no injuries in a mobile home explosion in Princeton, Wisconsin on Christmas Day.

According to the fire department, a 911 call came in around 1:30 p.m. Saturday reporting the mobile home explosion at Puckaway Shores. Princeton is just west of Green Lake in Green Lake County.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No one was inside the mobile home at the time, and there were no injuries as a result of the explosion.

Credit: Princeton Fire Department/Facebook

Fire officials said the structure "blew outward with debris spreading throughout the area."

The cause is under investigation.

Milwaukee apartment arson, over 100 evacuated, 19-year-old arrested

Over 100 people were evacuated after arson at a Milwaukee apartment building near 31st and Michigan the day after Christmas. One man was arrested. The Red Cross says they are helping over a dozen people with no place to go.

Manitowoc Co. water rescue: Woman, good Samaritan fall through ice
article

Manitowoc Co. water rescue: Woman, good Samaritan fall through ice

A 31-year-old Chicago woman was rescued from Pigeon Lake around noon Monday after following her dogs who ran out onto the ice.

Gov. Evers says he may support bail changes after Waukesha parade
article

Gov. Evers says he may support bail changes after Waukesha parade

Gov. Tony Evers said he might support efforts to overhaul Wisconsin's bail system, which came under scrutiny following the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths.