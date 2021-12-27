Wisconsin Christmas mobile home explosion, no injuries

article

There were no injuries in a mobile home explosion in Princeton, Wisconsin on Christmas Day.

According to the fire department, a 911 call came in around 1:30 p.m. Saturday reporting the mobile home explosion at Puckaway Shores. Princeton is just west of Green Lake in Green Lake County.

No one was inside the mobile home at the time, and there were no injuries as a result of the explosion.

Credit: Princeton Fire Department/Facebook

Fire officials said the structure "blew outward with debris spreading throughout the area."

The cause is under investigation.