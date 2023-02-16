Wisconsin car hauler plows through median in snow

Video from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows a crash on I-41 involving a car hauler on Thursday, Feb. 16. It happened at the Fond du Lac and Dodge County line.

You can see the car hauler plowing through the median barriers before blocking all the southbound lanes.

It took hours to clear the wreckage.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

We have not received any reports of serious injuries.