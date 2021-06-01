Pride flag over Wisconsin Capitol all of June

article

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, June 1 signed an executive order, ordering that the rainbow pride flag be raised over the Wisconsin Capitol during the month of June in celebration of Pride Month.

The flag will fly over the east wing of the Capitol beginning at noon on Tuesday, and end at sunset on June 30. Additionally, the executive order authorizes state buildings and any jurisdiction of the state of Wisconsin to fly the flag during the month of June.



"The rainbow pride flag is a symbol of our state's commitment to celebrating and supporting LGBTQ Wisconsinites and is emblematic of the history of the community and the hard-fought battles to be seen and heard, and to live fully with dignity and respect," said Gov. Evers in a news release. "It's also a sign of our future, the progress we have yet to make, and the more inclusive, more just state we will build, together. I am glad today to extend this tradition statewide in encouraging communities and all of our state buildings to celebrate Pride and the diversity, resilience, and joy of LGBTQ individuals across our state."

The raising of the flag marks the third time the flag will fly over the Capitol. Gov. The governor ordered the flag to fly over for the first time in Wisconsin state history in June of 2019. As was the case in the past, the flag will not disrupt other flags that regularly fly over the Capitol. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin state flag will continue flying on the east wing flagpole above the pride flag. The POW-MIA flag will continue flying on the north wing flagpole as it does every day.



In addition to signing that executive order, the governor also signed two additional executive orders relating to LGBTQ issues. Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #121 and directed Evers Administration cabinet agencies to use gender-neutral language whenever practicable in external documents, including but not limited to: using gender-neutral terms and pronouns, drafting to eliminate the need for pronouns, omitting superfluous gendered words, and making any reference to gendered family relations.



Gov. Evers also signed Executive Order #122, which requires the Department of Health Services, Department of Corrections, and the Department of Children and Families to take appropriate steps to expressly disallow payment of state and federal funds allocated by their respective agencies for conversion therapy for minors. Numerous medical associations and professional organizations oppose the practice of conversion therapy and according to research conducted by the Family Acceptance Project, adolescence conversion efforts contribute to higher risks of depression and suicide for LGBTQ youth.