Wisconsin winter storm; how a local diner persevered

Tuesday's snow storm closed schools and sent other businesses home early.

It also posed a challenge for restaurants looking to still make ends meet.

Nothing slows down sales at Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard like a storm.

"We're always going to try to do everything we can to keep the doors open every day," co-owner Ryan Oschmann said. "It's just like, 'How do you open the doors and not lose so much money?'"

Add in perishable resources, for things like burgers and frozen custard, Oschmann said without sound management, it's a recipe for failure for the Muskego restaurant.

"We're a small local business. We still have bills to pay," Oschmann said. "Rent still comes at the end of the month. We still have to pay our electric bill, and it's the same thing for our employees, you know?"

Oschmann said he wasn't sure what kind of traffic they'd get. So when a storm came the other day, Milk Can offered up a special.

"We thought, throw in a family fry in there with the purchase of any four sandwiches, would be a good route to go," Oschmann said.

They were serving up a snow day special to thank customers for braving the elements. It also helped keep business afloat.

"We're not saying you gotta pack up your whole family of six and come out, but you know, placing takeout orders, online orders, it all helps and it goes a long way," Oschmann said.