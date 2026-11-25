The Brief Craig Dexheimer caught Cooper Pratt's Game 4 World Series home run ball. He traded the ball to Pratt for an autographed jersey to give to family friend AJ Bocchini. The signed jersey and another autographed baseball were delivered to Plymouth, Wisconsin.



It has been four weeks to the day since the Brewers won the World Series. The season may be over, but one home run is making an impact.

Game 4 home run ball

The backstory:

"What a great way to put a bow on this story. It almost still feels surreal," said Craig Dexheimer.

In Game 4 of the World Series, in the 12th inning, Cooper Pratt's home run ball landed between Dexheimer's feet.

Dexheimer intended to give that ball to AJ Bocchini, a huge Brewers fan and family friend. However, the two agreed Pratt should have the ball in exchange for an autographed jersey.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Jersey delivered

Local perspective:

That jersey made its way to Plymouth, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, along with a different signed baseball.

"Here is Cooper Pratt’s signed jersey for you," said AJ Bocchini.

"This is absolutely crazy," said Bocchini.

Pratt is someone Bocchini looks up to.

"You saw someone succeed through adversity. And that made it really cool," said Bocchini.

A season of baseball and a holiday season gave the two a moment to hold onto long after that final out.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"For me, it is always going to be a memory. Of not just the World Series but a season that really brought a lot of people together," said Bocchini.

What's next:

Bocchini said he plans to frame the jersey and ball as a memory he will always look back on.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!