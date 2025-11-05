Ridglan Farms veterinarian trying to get license back

The Brief The veterinarian in charge of Ridglan Farms is trying to get his license back. In September, the state's Veterinary Examining Board suspended his license. The controversial Wisconsin facility breeds beagles for scientific research.



The veterinarian in charge of a controversial Wisconsin dog breeding farm is trying to get his license back. A hearing Wednesday centered on Dr. Rick Van Domelen, the facility manager at Ridglan Farms.

The backstory:

Ridglan Farms, a Dane County facility, breeds beagles for scientific research. It agreed to give up its breeding license by next summer to avoid criminal charges of animal cruelty.

License hearing

What they're saying:

In September, the state's Veterinary Examining Board suspended Van Domelen for delegating painful cherry eye surgeries and dental extractions to unlicensed employees who failed to use proper anesthesia. A Ridglan Farms lawyer argued the dogs never felt any pain or distress.

"I think that's insanity. And I would ask that a video be shown of this procedure being performed the way that it's being done, without anesthesia and without pain medicine," said Jamie Hagenow with Dane4Dogs. "We should see if they would be willing to do that. Then I think it would become quite clear if there is pain and distress."

Dig deeper:

FOX6 Investigators is not allowed to show the hearing. In a surprise decision Wednesday, Judge Angela Foy ruled no recordings would be allowed inside the hearing room at the state's Hill Farms Office Building in Madison. She did not explain why.

What's next:

Testimony is scheduled to continue Thursday before Foy decides if the doctor's veterinary license should be reinstated.