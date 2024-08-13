SE Wisconsin blood supply 'dangerously low,' Versiti says

There's a blood shortage in southeast Wisconsin, and Versiti Blood Center is stepping up efforts to encourage donations.

The organization issued an emergency appeal due to what it said is a "dangerously low blood supply."

"It becomes very stressful to the hospitals," said Dr. Alcinda Flowers, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin associate medical director. "Blood has to start being rationed, sometimes units have to be split, transfusions delayed, elective surgeries can become delayed.

"Worst case scenario, our major trauma centers for each area may have to divert patients to another center because the resources just aren't there."

The non-profit organization is the primary blood provider for more than 56 hospitals in 29 counties across the state.

How to donate blood

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visit Versiti's website. Walk-in donors are also welcome.

Donor center locations:

Greenfield: 7210 W. Edgerton Avenue

Kenosha: 8064 39th Avenue

Milwaukee: 2153 N Martin Luther King Jr Drive

Milwaukee: 638 North 18th Street

Racine: 1120 S. Sunnyslope Drive

Waukesha: 2111 Springdale Road

West Bend: 130 Valley Avenue

Wauwatosa: 8733 Watertown Plank Road

Donating blood takes about an hour, Versiti said. Anyone aged 16 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors aged 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birthdate.